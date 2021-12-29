Cssio trains with a club from Santa Catarina during a Corinthians vacation

The Corinthians squad has completed all its activities in 2021 and is on vacation. However, one of the players did not surrender to the parade and continued with football activities. It’s about the goalkeeper Cassius, who is in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, and trains at the Doutor Hercílio Luz Stadium, which belongs to the Clube Náutico Marcílio Dias.

This Tuesday, images of the archer were published by the profile “marciliomildegree” at the Instagram. On the occasion, the Corinthians player appears alongside Samuel Vettorazzi, goalkeeper coach for the Santa Catarina club – check out the photos below.

According to the calculation of the my helm, the shirt 12 spoke with Corinthians and also with Marcílio Dias to train with Samuel, his longtime acquaintance. That way, Cássio will carry out specific work during his vacation to keep fit and get in good condition in the pre-season.

Remember that athletes from Alvinegro re-present themselves at the club on January 10th. The debut expectation of the team led by Sylvinho is for the 26th of January, when the dispute for the São Paulo Championship should start. Namely, the pre-season for 2022 will be the biggest for the East Side team in nearly a decade.

In 2021, Cássio played in 69 matches, having participated in 27 wins, 21 draws and 21 defeats. In the Brazilian Championship, he was left out of only one confrontation due to automatic suspension. As a result, it achieved its best gaming record in a single year.

