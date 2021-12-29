Cuca can pay a million dollar termination fine to Atlético-MG; see values

Credit: Disclosure/Getty Images

Due to family problems, Cuca announced his departure from Atlético on Monday. According to information from Itatiaia Radio, the now ex-coach did not enter into an agreement with the direction of Galo and will have to pay the termination fine, as his contract was valid until the end of 2022.

According to the publication, the values ​​are equivalent to R$ 2.5 million. It is possible, however, that this amount may be deducted from the awards that Cuca would be entitled to receive.

In a meeting with President Sérgio Coelho, football director Rodrigo Caetano and the 4R’s (Renato Salvador, Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin and Ricardo Guimarães) Cuca presented his justifications for ending the very winning work in 2021.

Jesus on the Rooster?

In the last few hours, rumors have grown involving Jorge Jesus, especially after leaving Benfica. Atlético, according to the Portuguese media, is that Galo’s management has already opened conversations with the coach. Menin, in turn, prefers not to address the issue and leave it under the responsibility of Rodrigo Caetano, football director.

“I won’t go into that. I’ll leave it to Rodrigo Caetano and President Sérgio Coelho. I think it’s better to leave this decision to the soccer team”, he told Superesportes.

Cuca at Athletic

Cuca finishes his second spell at Alvinegro. The first was between 2011 and 2013; the second began in 2021. For the club, he was three-time Minas Gerais champion (2012, 2013 and 2021), Brazilian champion (2021) and champion of the Copa Libertadores (2013) and Copa do Brasil (2021).

