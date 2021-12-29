Daily appointments for flu syndrome at UPAS in Fortaleza go up more than 10 times in December – Metro

This December, the number of daily calls to patients with flu syndrome in the six Emergency Care Units (Upas) managed by the Municipality of Fortaleza grew more than 10 times.

The information was detailed by Mayor José Sarto Nogueira (PDT), in a live broadcast on their social networks, in the late afternoon of this Tuesday (28).

Along with the assistant secretary of municipal Health, Aline Gouveia, Sarto pointed out that on December 2, they were counted 122 services in the UPAs of the municipality. This Monday (27), the number jumped to 1,359.

The UPAs in the Vila Velha, Cristo Redentor, Bom Jardim, Itaperi, Jangurussu and Edson Queiroz – Dendê districts are managed by the City Hall.

Demand at service stations has also grown

The increased demand for flu syndrome was also registered in the Basic Health Units (UBS) of the Capital. According to the mayor, on the 2nd there were 381 calls per day, while on the last 27th there were 2,191, a number five times higher.

Check the numbers of consultations for flu syndrome in Fortaleza:

Upas

12/02: 122

12/12: 309

12/20: 1,129

12/27: 1,359

Health Posts

12/02: 381

12/12: 771

12/20: 1,444

12/27: 2,191

Sarto also informed that the daily request for hospitalization due to the flu syndrome in Fortaleza, zeroed before December, reached 16 on Tuesday, with 12 requests from the infirmary and 4 from ICUs.

private network

The private healthcare network in the Capital has been registering the same increase in demand. The number of visits to patients with flu-like illness at Unimed Fortaleza, for example, jumped from 60, a daily average of two weeks ago, to 386 this second (27).

“Two weeks ago, the average daily attendance at our hospital was 300 patients, approximately 60 with flu-like illness. Yesterday, we saw 610 patients in our hospital, 386 with flu-like illness”, detailed the president of the cooperative, Elijah Milk.

Covid cases increase

According to Mayor José Sarto, although 86.9% of the vaccinated population (2,219,883) of the Capital – from 12 years old – is immunized, 198,188 did not return to the vaccination points to take the second dose. In addition to these, another 293,187 also did not receive the booster dose.

Therefore, Aline Gouveia warned the population not to miss the opportunity to get vaccinated. “We ask the population to look at their card [de vacinação] when was his second dose and, from the fourth month, when he completes four months of application of the second dose, he can go to the vaccination centers, even without an appointment”.

Sarto also recommended maintaining care to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases during New Year’s Eve parties and those that follow.

“The watchword is prevention, it is caution, it is to continue following the guidelines of the health authorities: wash your hands, wear a mask, avoid crowding and especially, in this whole context, vaccinate”.