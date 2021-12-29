Dance of the technicians: understand the movements of Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Cruzeiro

The coaches’ dance moves the ball market this week before 2022. Both in Brazil and in Europe, departures and arrivals of coaches are stirring the fans at Atlético Mineiro, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Internacional and Benfica.

In Brazil, Cuca is leaving Galo due to a “personal decision”, after winning the Brasileirão and the 2021 Copa do Brasil. Also in Belo Horizonte, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and three other members of Cruzeiro’s technical committee were fired from the club.

In Rio Grande do Sul, Internacional de Porto Alegre confirmed the hiring of Alexander Medina for the position of coach. In Rio de Janeiro, the expectation is for the official announcement of the new Flamengo commander. In Portugal, Jorge Jesus is no longer the coach of Benfica.

Understand the movements of the ball market:

Jorge Jesus out of Benfica

Early this Tuesday afternoon, Benfica announced the departure of Jorge Jesus. According to a statement from the club, the two parties reached an agreement to terminate the bond. Jesus had a contract until June 2022.

According to CNN of Portugal, the names of Pirlo, Paulo Fonseca and Renato Paiva are the most quoted to take the place of Jorge Jesus.

Flamengo and Paulo Sousa

Before leaving Benfica, Jesus was also approached by leaders of Flamengo. The rubro-negro, vice-champion of the Libertadores, is looking for a coach to replace Renato Gaúcho.

Despite the desire of the Flamengo fans to hit Jesus, the red-black is close to announcing also Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who is trying to settle his contract termination with the Polish national team, which disputes the recap for the World Cup in Qatar.

Exit Cuca from Atlético Mineiro

Atlético Mineiro confirmed this afternoon that Cuca is no longer the team’s coach. According to a note published on social networks, the coach’s departure took place after a “personal decision” by Cuca, who claimed family issues to be addressed.

“Cuca claimed personal reasons, of a family nature, and said that his decision was irreversible, despite the continuous attempts by the directors to move him and seek a path in which it would be possible to reconcile private issues with work”, says the report by Galo .

Atlético announces that Cuca is no longer the Club’s coach. The departure was a personal decision of the coach, after a virtual meeting that took place in the late afternoon of Monday, December 27th. Check it out at https://t.co/Y7Nlh675CU — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) December 28, 2021

Jorge Jesus takes over the Rooster?

After Cuca’s departure, Atlético-MG is now focused on finding a new coach. THE CNN Brazil found that the club sounded out the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, who left Benfica, from Portugal.

Getting it right, however, is considered difficult. Atlético-MG does not give up continuing with its fixed technical committee, which brought to the club the titles of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil this year. Jorge Jesus would like to bring his private committee, composed of eight people.

