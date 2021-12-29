Deborah Secco renews tan in a bikini and highlights full breasts

The actress Deborah Secco, 43, has already enjoyed the arrival of summer. Through Instagram stories, the beauty shared a sequence of photos in which she appears renewing her tan.

In the records in question, the artist appeared lying on the balcony facing the sea wearing a blue bikini with her full breasts highlighted. “Hi sun,” she said.

Space for women

It is worth mentioning that actress Deborah Secco is known for great acting in soap operas. In a recent interview with Quem magazine, the artist spoke about the struggle of women to gain space in dramaturgy.

“I can’t measure in words how important this is to us women. We struggled so hard to get good characters. In cinema, I still feel that there are better male protagonists than female protagonists. Amor de Mãe, which was on the air until April, also had three female protagonists,” she said.

Return of recordings

Elsewhere in the interview, Deborah Secco spoke about her fear of going back to recordings during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, the actress was living Alexia, in the soap opera Salve-se Quem Puder.

“I confess that I was a little afraid of not knowing how to play Alexia anymore. It’s a character with a lot of composition. I kept wondering, throughout the pandemic-driven isolation, how I was going to keep Alexia in me. But it was impressive, as soon as I met the girls, João [Baldasserini], grace [Gianouskas], Alexia came back automatically”,

active sex life

Not long ago, Deborah Secco gave an interview to the presenter Sabrina Sato’s channel and talked about her sex life. At the time, the actress confessed that before the birth of her daughter Maria, she had sex ten times a day.

“We reduced the amount of sex we had a lot. I got pregnant after two months of dating, so when I got pregnant, we had sex ten times a day. When we had sex medium. We were at that moment when we were just having sex. I met Hugo and I only had sex until Maria was born. In our day, there was a cinema, a conversation, a dinner, and the space for sex was lost. During pregnancy, we had sex less, but we still had sex weekly. And when Maria was born, it was a shock”, she said. “I still have sex a lot in the bathroom. Even more so here, Maria now only sleeps in my bed. It doesn’t come out anymore. Sometimes it’s in the bathroom. Hugo sometimes picks me up in bed and I say: ‘Are you crazy? The child!” he confessed.