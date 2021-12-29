Dedé says he is able to play and explains the situation with Botafogo: ‘Just a conversation with the Medical Department’

The chances of Dedé wearing the shirt of the Botafogo, at the moment, are small. At least that’s what the defender himself guaranteed at the arrival of the Jogo das Estrelas, an event organized by Zico, held this Tuesday at the Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, on Ilha do Governador.

– (The negotiation) It’s not standing at all (laughs). It wasn’t an exam, it was just a conversation with the Medical Department, it wasn’t an exam done by the doctors on me – he explained.

Dedé, it’s worth remembering, was a name that came on the agenda at Botafogo. The club, however, wants to make sure that the defender, who has not played since 2019, is physically fit and, therefore, carried out a series of physical tests with him.

The defender stated that he still does not know where he will play in the 2022 season, without having something concrete. Meanwhile, he keeps fit at Volta Redonda, the club that revealed him.

– I still don’t have a definition of club. I’m training really hard at Volta Redonda, thank God I’m 100% normal, training the way I’ve always worked. As there is no definition, I hope, wherever I am, to help any club that will close in the future – he said.

The player has lived with injuries for the past two years, but guarantees that this is water under the bridge. Dedé has even played low-intensity games for Voltaço and feels ready to return to the pitch.

– Ready, I’m ready to play. I’ve been playing friendlies, of course at a lower level, but I still don’t have a definition of a club. I’m not looking forward to closing, I live my day… As I’m training at Volta Redonda I think as if I were a player. My managers have received some polls from clubs and we are watching – he detailed.

– I stayed in the fight to get back, that embolus with Cruzeiro… Now I’m back. It’s important to be here, participating in this wonderful event that Zico always does to help many people. I couldn’t let you be here after receiving this invitation – he vibrated.