Defense Minister welcomes Palestinian president to his home in Israel – International

JERUSALEM – The Minister of Defense of Israel, Benny Gantz, met this Tuesday, 28, with the president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Mahmoud Abbas, at his home in the Israeli town of Rosh HaAyin, as reported by the Defense Ministry’s office. Gantz serves as the government’s chief of staff for PA relations and is expected to meet with Abbas regularly. This is their second meeting in four months. The first took place in Ramallah.

This is the first time since 2010 that Abbas has traveled to Israel for a meeting with Israeli officials. According to Gantz, the two discussed civil and security issues. According to the defense statement, Gantz told Abbas that he intends to continue pushing measures that “build confidence in the economic and civil areas”, as was determined at the previous meeting.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the meeting lasted two and a half hours and was attended by the coordinator of operations in the territories, General Rassan Aliyan, the minister of Civil Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, Hussein al-Sheikh, and the head of Palestinian Security, Majed Faraj.

Palestinian Minister Al-Sheikh said that Abbas discussed with Gantz the importance of having a political horizon in order to reach a solution based on the decisions of the international community, according to the newspaper. Issues of economic and humanitarian concern and tensions in the West Bank, such as clashes between Palestinians and settlers, were also discussed.

After the meeting between the two at the end of August, the first high-level meeting between Israeli and Palestinian authorities since 2010, the Israeli Executive announced a series of “confidence measures” that included a $155 million loan to prevent the PA’s collapse. He also emphasized the will to strengthen the Palestinian government in Ramallah and weaken the Islamic movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Although these contacts have a high symbolic value and represent an important rapprochement between the parties, several analysts indicate that they are still far from leading to the resumption of peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, which have been paralyzed since 2014.

Unlike Gantz, the prime minister Naphthali Bennett made it clear that he has no intention of meeting with Abbas or moving forward in a political process with the Palestinian Authority in the current term. Bennett also refrained from mentioning the Palestinians in his last UN speech.

The US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, who visited Israel last week, highlighted the importance the government sees in the two-state solution in its negotiations with Bennett, Gantz and its meeting with Abbas in Ramallah./ WITH EFE