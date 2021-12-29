Delta variant of the new coronavirus already accounts for 100% of cases in MS – Cities

Ômicron, on the other hand, according to genetic sequencing, has not yet been identified in Mato Grosso do Sul

A man receives vaccine against covid-19 in Campo Grande. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

Since September this year, the Delta variant of the virus that causes covid-19 is predominant in Mato Grosso do Sul and already accounts for 100% of the virus’s genomic sequencing results, as monitored by the Fiocruz Genomic Network (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation). Since then, samples sent from hospitalized cases of the disease have tested positive for this variant.

There were 71 confirmations from August so far, with the majority of cases registered in September, when vaccination began to show more effect, with a drastic reduction in the level of hospitalizations and mainly deaths. This reveals the good performance of immunizers in preventing serious cases and deaths with this variant.

(Source: Fiocruz)

It is worth noting that until August, the Gamma variant, the P1, was predominant, identified for the first time in Manaus (AM). Delta was registered for the first time in India and Ômicron, which has not yet been registered in MS, derives from mutations identified in South Africa. From September until now, the results of the samples have been only the Delta variant.

For the state secretary of Health, Geraldo Resende, the acceleration of vaccination helped to contain the arrival of new variants. “Our strategy remains the same, to advance in the application of booster doses. The pandemic has not yet passed and we need to be aware of these variants”.

