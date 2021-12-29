Dembélé, Umtiti and Gavi test positive, and Barcelona reaches seven players with Covid-19 | spanish football

The month of December continues to bring to light outbreaks of Covid-19 in the rosters of several European clubs. Barcelona are the ones who see the disease spread among their players at this time: the Catalan club confirmed that Dembélé, Umtiti and Gavi tested positive for the disease and are in isolation. All are in good health, according to a statement.

Thus, the number of cases of Covid in the professional team of Barça reaches seven – even in the midst of the Christmas break of the season in Spain. In addition to the trio, Daniel Alves, Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Baldé had already tested positive.

1 of 1 Dembélé is one of the athletes to test positive at Barcelona — Photo: Getty Images Dembélé is one of the athletes to test positive at Barcelona — Photo: Getty Images

Covid-19’s outbreak becomes another problem for coach Xavi Hernández, who had already been having trouble scaling the team in recent games. The seven infected will be low for the commander along with the injured Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Busquets – none of them will be able to face Mallorca, next Sunday, away from home, in the first game of 2022.

They will also have a problem for the Copa del Rey game against Linares Deportivo, on the 5th – when Daniel Alves would already be released to make his debut for Barça. Forward Ferrán Torres, announced as a reinforcement last Tuesday, may already be available.

The previously injured Pedri, Braithwaite and Sergi Roberto are also on the embezzlement list. In all, there are 14 casualties, according to the Spanish press, which says that Xavi may have only nine top athletes to play in the weekend’s game, in addition to three goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Dest, Piqué , Araujo, Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Riqui Puig, Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong and Luuk de Jong.

Like other major European leagues, such as the English and Portuguese, the Spanish Championship has seen its clubs with several cases of Covid-19 throughout December – a month marked by an increase in positive tests throughout Europe, driven by the Ômicron variant, considered to have a high potential for infection. There are already more than 70 cases in the month in the Spanish first division.