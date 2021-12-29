Denise Fraga became a tourist at Estúdios Globo in return to soap operas; Understand · TV News

Denise Fraga, 57, became a “tourist” on her return to Globo soap operas. The strangeness was with the station’s new studios, since the frame of Fantástico Falado (2000-2001 and 2003-2007) was made in external recordings and she hardly stepped in the region of Curicica in all that time.

“I had little experience in Projac [antigo nome do complexo], I still call it that. When I arrived, I saw that it even had a viaduct. I looked like a tourist,” admitted the interpreter of Júlia, from Um Lugar ao Sol.

In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo, Denise said she was “amazed” for delivering a new format to the public to the public, even though she felt strange in the model of a totally closed work.

“It’s incredible that we managed to do it. When I saw it on the air, I was amazed. It was an absurd protocol. Impressive how carefully everything was done and how neat the novel was. With 107 chapters, you can maintain a quality. studio full of scenes because there was no commitment to air the chapter the next day. Adversity generated a new model. It was a positive thing,” he said.

Despite having been without a role in television drama for 24 years, Denise Fraga rejects the label of being averse to soap operas.

“At a certain point in my life I started doing direct theater, there were long seasons. When people called me, I stayed with the theater. I loved doing TV, but I’ll never stop doing plays. I’ll have breaks between one and another, and then it’s a matter of making arrangements. I was missing the camera. I want to be able to fit the soap operas if the invitations come”, he promised.

Julia from A Place in the Sun

In Lícia Manzo’s serials, the actress plays a singer who hasn’t succeeded in her career, the absent mother of Felipe (Gabriel Leone) and who is facing alcohol addiction. For all the depth of the dramatic role, Denise Fraga believes her layered character is a straight up person.

“Júlia has chronic optimism, she believes that now it’s going to work. She doesn’t want to face the things she knows are snares in life. It’s a tragic optimism, of denial. What I did was try to find out about AA (Alcoholics Anonymous). I’ve been to some meetings. The character is very recognizable. At the same time, Julia is funny, she tries to laugh all the time and hide everything that goes by in hysterical joy. She makes fun of herself”, she defines.

During the recordings, she and her son in the dramaturgy got emotional backstage because of a scene in which Julia is in a nursing home.

“She tells her son: ‘We are alone, there is no God, there is nothing greater’. She is taking a hard time with him because she doesn’t want to stay there. And she talks about the loneliness of the person who has lost hope in the spiritual, in the force majeure. This abandonment of each one within their own adversity, the lack of support and support… We live in a crazy time. People are very lonely. So, the scene was beautiful. There were people on the team crying when it ended. very happy,” he revealed.