Deputy has positive result for Covid-19 one day after meeting Bolsonaro

Abhishek Pratap

BRASILIA — Federal Deputy Colonel Armando (PSL-SC), who met with President Jair Bolsonaro this Monday, informed this Tuesday that he had a positive result for Covid-19. Armando welcomed Bolsonaro on his arrival in São Francisco do Sul (SC), where the president is about to spend the New Year.

The congressman reported the test result in an interview with CBN, but said he will undergo a new test to confirm the infection. His wife also had a positive result. Armando already had Covid-19 in May and spent two weeks in hospital. He said he was vaccinated against the disease.

“I did the blood test, it’s high IGG, with antibodies but a slight sign of Covid. And in the nasal it also gave (positive). According to the pharmacist, I’m still talking to the doctor, I could be at the end of Covid or still with Covid residue – he said, adding later: – It was positive. But I will reconfirm the exam.

Armando said he would notify Bolsonaro of the result:

— Yes, I do, I’ll communicate soon. I will advise him of this situation.

Bolsonaro, who says he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, contracted the disease in July of last year. This Tuesday, the president caused a crowd to ride a watercraft and greet supporters on a beach in the city.

The Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) was asked whether Bolsonaro will test Covid or take another step, but has not yet responded.

