Deputy Tests Positive for Covid One Day After Meeting Bolsonaro in SC | Santa Catarina

THE Federal Deputy Colonel Armando (PSL) reported that he tested positive for Covid-19 this Tuesday (28). THE Parliament welcomed President Jair Bolsonaro on arrival by helicopter to São Francisco do Sul, in the North of Santa Catarina, on Monday (27).

According to the deputy’s office, the president’s delegation has already been informed about the diagnosis. Bolsonaro’s press office, in turn, said he has no information, as the president does not follow an official agenda.

“It was brief [o encontro entre o deputado e o presidente], I do not know how to specify the period, as I was not present. Helicopter landing site, as far as I know, therefore open. He was in contact only with those who were with him, welcoming him,” informed the parliamentary advisor to the g1.

The president arrived in the state in the early afternoon of Monday (27) and should stay in Santa Catarina until next week, where he will spend New Year’s Eve. There is no official schedule. This Tuesday morning, The president married agglomeration and embraced supporters. In the afternoon, he rode a motorcycle and greeted supporters, who were also gathered in the city.

“In practice, five or six people had contact with me. And someone else who had contact with me at the reception. I don’t see the need for the entire delegation to do it. [o teste], because I didn’t have contact with all of them. Had [contato] with the president, with Colonel Dirceu of the 5th RPM, with the mayors of São Francisco do Sul and Itapoá. And another two people inside the fort,” he said.

Armando said he underwent the blood tests and swab (with a cotton swab) on Tuesday, and had a positive result for Covid in both tests.

The tests were carried out after the deputy’s wife had a confirmed diagnosis of the disease on Monday (27). The congressman informed that he is asymptomatic and his wife had mild symptoms.

“According to the pharmacist, but I’m still talking to the doctor, I could be at the end of a Covid or still with Covid residue. I’m taking precautions regarding this,” he said.

The couple was vaccinated with two doses against Covid-19, according to the congressman. They recover at home, in Joinville, in the same region. Luiz Armando Schroeder Reis informed that he had contracted Covid for the first time in May this year, when he spent 17 days in hospital.

The space where Bolsonaro is staying is managed by the 5th Division of the Brazilian Army. The expectation is that he will spend New Year’s Eve in the state accompanied by his family. In addition to him, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, is also in town.

In Santa Catarina, according to a state decree, it is possible to go without a protective mask against Covid-19 outdoors, but only in cases where there is distance. When there is agglomeration, the mask is mandatory even in open spaces.

On Monday afternoon, the first lady went to the atelier of an artisan in the Iperoba district. In a video posted on social media, Michelle Bolsonaro thanked her for a gift she received from the owner of the establishment after one of the president’s visits to the city.

Within minutes, residents gathered in front of the store. The First Lady and the people at the establishment did not wear a Covid protective mask.

President says he will not vaccinate daughter

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the chief executive said he will not vaccinate his daughter against Covid-19. The statements about the immunization of this public contradict scientific evidence.

The Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) stated, in a statement, that it is “entirely in favor” of vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the application of the Pfizer vaccine on December 16 for this age group.

The President of the Republic also said that the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will speak on the vaccination against Covid in children aged 5 to 11 years on January 5th.

Bolsonaro contradicts science and says in SC that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter

Bolsonaro in Santa Catarina

Since taking over the presidency in January 2019, Bolsonaro has come to the state for different reasons, but most were on holiday and holiday schedules. This is the 11th time the president comes to Santa Catarina.

The president’s last visit was in August, when he came to Joinville, in the North, where he greeted supporters and caused a crowd (watch above). Just like this Monday, he was accompanied by a delegation of state politicians.

