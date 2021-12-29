Deputy who found Bolsonaro without mask is covid – Politics

One day after welcoming the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in São Francisco do Sul, in Santa Catarina, the federal deputy Colonel Armando (PSL-SC) reported that it has covid-19. The congressman received the head of the Executive on Monday, 27, and both posed without masks for a photo. Armando says he alerted the president about his diagnosis.

“For prevention and responsibility, I sent a message to President Jair Bolsonaro, since I received him yesterday in San Francisco and we had a brief contact,” said the deputy. He also claims to have talked with the president’s chief of staff and with the doctor at presidential team on the matter.

Bolsonaro must spend New Year’s Eve on vacation in Santa Catarina. In a video posted on social media, the president appears unmasked amid a crowd of supporters. The president has been criticized for taking a vacation amidst the storm crisis in Bahia.

Bolsonaro had covid in 2020. At the time, the agent informed that he had mild symptoms, such as fever and tiredness. This year, he made statements denying having taken the vaccine against the disease. The president reiterated that he does not intend to get vaccinated; to participate in André Mendonça’s inauguration as a minister at the Federal Supreme Court, for example, he had to present a negative test for covid instead of proof of vaccination.

In an interview this Wednesday, the minister Marcelo Queiroga, from Health, said that Bolsonaro is “great” and downplayed the meeting with the deputy. “Contact with people who have covid, we all have,” he said, claiming to have talked today with the president.