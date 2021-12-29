Deputy who received Bolsonaro in SC tests positive for Covid-19

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Deputy who received Bolsonaro in SC tests positive for Covid-19 0 Views

Federal deputy Colonel Armando (PSL-SC) communicated this Tuesday (28), through his social networks, that he tested positive for Covid-19, a day after receiving President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the city of São Paulo. Francisco do Sul (SC), where he and his family should spend the New Year.

The statement states that blood and nasal tests were performed to prove the infection. The deputy is already vaccinated with two doses and said he was asymptomatic. The tests were done because the congressman’s wife is infected — she has mild symptoms.

According to the deputy, President Bolsonaro, the chief of staff and the team doctor have already been warned about the diagnosis. “The president has a medical support structure and will follow her guidance.”

Also in the statement, Armando said that his contact with Bolsonaro was brief and that he warned him of “precaution and responsibility.”

Check out guidelines from the Ministry of Health in view of the positive diagnosis of Covid-19

  • 1 in 10

    The Ministry of Health recommends that when symptoms compatible with Covid-19, such as fever, cough, sore throat or runny nose, with or without shortness of breath, people should seek medical attention. Check out other guidelines

    Credit: Cassiano Psomas/Unsplash

  • two in 10

    wear mask all the time

    Credit: Getty Images

  • 3 in 10

    If cooking is necessary, wear a protective mask, covering mouth and nose at all times.

    Credit: Conscious Design/Unsplash

  • 4 in 10

    After using the bathroom, clean the toilet, keeping the lid closed, sanitize the sink and other surfaces with alcohol or bleach. Always wash your hands with soap and water.

    Credit: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

  • 5 in 10

    Set aside bath towels, forks, knives, spoons, cups and other objects for exclusive use

    Credit: Sven Mieke/Unsplash

  • 6 in 10

    The waste produced needs to be separated and disposed of

    Credit: Kinga Lopatin/Unsplash

  • 7 in 10

    Avoid sharing sofas and chairs and perform frequent cleaning and disinfection with bleach or 70% alcohol

    Credit: Nathan Fertig/Unsplash

  • 8 in 10

    Keep the window open for air circulation in the room used for insulation and the door closed, clean the handle frequently with 70% alcohol or bleach

    Credit: Daniel Hansen/Unsplash

  • 9 in 10

    If the patient does not live alone, it is recommended that the other residents of the residence sleep in another room

    Credit: Bermix Studio/Unsplash

  • 10 in 10

    Keep a minimum distance of 1.5 m between the infected person and other residents

    Credit: Chris Greene/Unsplash

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

IGP-M: rent inflation closes 2021 with a high of 17.78% | Economy

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) was 0.87% in December, informed this Wednesday (29) …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved