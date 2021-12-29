Deputy who received Bolsonaro in SC tests positive for Covid-19

Federal deputy Colonel Armando (PSL-SC) communicated this Tuesday (28), through his social networks, that he tested positive for Covid-19, a day after receiving President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the city of São Paulo. Francisco do Sul (SC), where he and his family should spend the New Year.

The statement states that blood and nasal tests were performed to prove the infection. The deputy is already vaccinated with two doses and said he was asymptomatic. The tests were done because the congressman’s wife is infected — she has mild symptoms.

According to the deputy, President Bolsonaro, the chief of staff and the team doctor have already been warned about the diagnosis. “The president has a medical support structure and will follow her guidance.”

Also in the statement, Armando said that his contact with Bolsonaro was brief and that he warned him of “precaution and responsibility.”

