Derson businessman reveals plans of Corinthians player and athlete ‘away’

Borrowed by Corinthians, defensive midfielder Éderson had a good season with the Fortaleza shirt in 2021. Outside of Timão’s plans for 2022 and with the loan contract ended, the player still has his future open. Therefore, André Cury, the athlete’s manager, spoke about the lack of definition.

“We have a contract with Corinthians until 2025. Éderson is an asset and a player at the club. The first year at Corinthians was very turbulent, with a change of coach, Tiago leaving, then Mancini. At the end of the year, Mancini chose to dismiss Éderson and I didn’t understand very well either. We accepted and went looking for a project so that he could have minutes again, with his level, which in my opinion is spectacular,” said the agent in an interview with Radio Bandeirantes.

In retrospect, the 22-year-old arrived at Parque São Jorge in 2020, after a trip to Cruzeiro. In all, there were 25 games played and three goals scored. The player was released, as said by his manager, by coach Vagner Mancini. At Fortaleza, he was a key player for the team to finish the Brasileirão in fourth place in the table.

“The tendency is not to stay with Corinthians, which has a new project to bet on more veteran and tough players. We are looking for a possibility of selling or redoing the project for a negotiation in the July window. There are some Brazilian clubs that want to buy it, but the values ​​do not please Corinthians. Ederson is 22 years old and is well valued. It has a European dimension and can earn between six and ten million euros abroad,” said André.

“If there is no negotiation with European football, the tendency is to make another year of loan with Fortaleza, where Ederson is adapted and will compete in Libertadores“, finished.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the president of the northeastern team himself stated that there is interest in keeping the athlete on the team. However, for the president, the situation depends more on Corinthians, which has a relationship with Éderson until January 31, 2025, than on Fortaleza itself.

See more at: derson and Loan Players.