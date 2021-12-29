Dies at age 52 Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Argentine idol – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction Hugo died a little over a year after his brother Diego, who died on November 25, 2020

The younger brother of the idol Diego, Hugo Maradona died this Tuesday, aged 52. According to Italian media, he suffered a heart attack at his home outside Naples. The death was confirmed by Napoli himself, where his older brother was an ace and an idol.

“President Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, the managers, the coaching staff, the team and all of Napoli unite around the Maradona family in the pain of Hugo’s death”, noted the management of the Italian club, on your website.

Hugo died early this Tuesday. The family even called for medical assistance at home, but there was no time to prevent death. According to family members, he had already scheduled cardiac exams for the next few days. Hugo passed away just over a year after his brother Diego, who died on November 25, 2020, causing a stir in the football world.

Hugo was one of Diego’s two younger brothers. The other was Raúl, still alive, who was also a football player. The Argentine idol also had four older sisters.

Like Diego, Hugo was a football player, although far from standing out like his brother. Better known as El Turco, he played for several clubs from different countries. He started his career at Argentinos Juniors. Then he headed to Europe, where he reached the age of 18, in 1987, where he introduced himself to Napoli, who lent the player to Ascoli.

As a result, Hugo wore the shirts of Rayo Vallecano (Spain), Rapid Viena (Austria), Deportivo Itália (Venezuela) and Progreso (Uruguay). He also defended teams from Japan, Canada, Argentina and Paraguay until he retired, in 2006, for the Paraguayan Sportivo Trinidense. For Argentina, he had a brief spell in the youth categories, in the under-16 team. As a coach, he had only one experience, in Puerto Rico, in charge of the Puerto Rico Islanders.

Even without Italian citizenship, Hugo even announced that he would participate in the municipal elections in Napoli this year. He would run for a right-wing coalition. But the victory went to the left.