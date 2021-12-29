Dinosaur eggs are found in São Paulo

A team of Brazilian paleontologists found fossilized dinosaur eggs in the city of Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo. The discovery was announced by G1.

The well-preserved eggs identified by researchers from the Marília museum were in a paleontological site in Parque dos Girassóis. A year earlier, scientists had already found fossilized crocodile eggs in the same region.

The researchers believe the animals coexisted at the site between 60 and 80 million years ago, during the Late Cretaceous. It was possible to differentiate dinosaur eggs from crocodile fossils due to their size and texture.

For starters, dinosaur eggs are twice the size and have a rough texture. Crocodile eggs, on the other hand, are porous or smooth. There are no traces such as bones at the site to indicate which species of dino laid eggs there. For now, paleontologists can only say that the animal belonged to the theropod group, formed by carnivorous dinosaurs.

The most recent excavation has yielded five dinosaur eggs for paleontologists. One of them has a peculiarity: a recrystallization of carbonate or calcite that gave the fossil a bright gray color. Scientists suggest that this is the amniotic fluid that underwent chemical reactions and was recrystallized. Anyway, more analysis must be done to confirm the hypothesis.

Apparently, the eggs were quickly buried by sediment and therefore did not hatch. Researchers must continue studying the fossils to get details of this event. Shell samples must be sent to the University of Brasília.

Last week, researchers announced the discovery of a embryo of well-preserved dinosaur found in China. Unfortunately, paleontologists do not believe that anything like this can be found in Brazilian eggs. We will be looking forward to new announcements.