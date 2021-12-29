Diogo Nogueira makes a retrospective of the year and declares to Paolla Oliveira: ”I fell in love”

Singer Diogo Nogueira made a retrospective about his master and celebrated his relationship with actress Paolla Oliveira

Diogo Nogueira (40) used social media this Tuesday, 28, to make a retrospective on the year 2021.

The singer shared in the Instagram feed some photos of important moments he lived, including a photo with his girlfriend, Paolla Oliveira (39), and celebrated their relationship.

“My thanks for 2021. This was the year I met and fell in love with my Flor de Caña, in which I made several LIVEs to get closer to you, there was also a lot of rehearsal for our expected return to the stage, in partnership with my brother Mumuzinho and an unforgettable trip to Nicaragua. And oddly enough, it’s not over yet!”wrote Diogo in the caption of the publication.

Flor de Caña is an affectionate nickname that the singer gave to Paolla Oliveira, and is also the name of the song he recorded for his beloved, which has a clip starring the couple.

Diogo Nogueira reveals moments of intimacy with Paolla Oliveira

Last Sunday, 26th, Diogo Nogueira rocked the web by sharing a moment of intimacy with his girlfriend, Paolla Oliveira. One of the most loved couples on the web, the two appeared glued together enjoying the Sunday off with lots of music and dancing.

