Dispute between rival factions is one of the lines of investigation in the case of MC Boco, who was shot dead during show | Pernambuco

MC Boco, artistic name of Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, was 34 years old and was murdered at the Aconchego Bar. He was hit by nine gunshots and was rescued by a health unit, but he did not survive.

According to a witness, the murder took place around 2:40 am. The author of the shooting was a hooded man, still unidentified.

On Monday (27), the artist’s body was veiled and buried in the cemetery of Santo Amaro, in the central area of ​​Recife, with the presence of relatives, friends and fans (see video below).

Relatives, friends and fans of MC Boco bid farewell to the artist in Santo Amaro, Recife

According to information provided by the delegate, the case is being investigated by the Cabo Police Department because of other activities being carried out by the teams from the Police Station in Ipojuca, where the crime took place.

The Secretariat of Social Defense (SDS) opted to transfer the case in order to expedite investigations. Videos circulating on social networks, which would link the artist to a criminal faction, are being investigated.

Earlier this Tuesday afternoon, agents left the Cabo precinct to search. Delegate Marcos de Castro said he could not record an interview, but said that witnesses are already being heard.

More testimonies, according to the delegate, should take place on Wednesday (29) and Thursday (30). Among the people who will be heard are MC Neto, who was on stage with MC Boco do Borel at the time of the crime, the artist’s widow, Alynne Silva, as well as relatives and friends.

1 de 1 Wife of MC Boco, Alynne Cristina Freire da Silva, 23 years old — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Wife of MC Boco, Alynne Cristina Freire da Silva, 23 years old — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

At the wake, Alynne said she did not believe in the possibility that crime was linked to criminality. She stated that the brega funk singer was a good companion and a good father.

According to Alynne, they had been married for five years and had a 2-year-old daughter. The singer was also the father of three other children. The eldest daughter, Beatriz Vitória Melo Cavalcanti, 15, was present at the wake, quite shaken.

Mc Boco is released one year and four months after arrest for drug trafficking

In June 2020, Boco was arrested with three more men for having 670 grams of a cocaine-based paste derivative.

He was held in pre-trial detention until October this year. At the time, the singer’s staff denied the artist’s involvement and stated that he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

In a statement, the SDS informed that investigations into the homicide “have already been initiated by the team of the Metropolitan Homicide Task Force of the Civil Police of Pernambuco.”

The government also said that, in Ipojuca, police actions “resulted in a 37% drop in homicides registered in the months of January to November of this year, compared to the same period in 2020”. There were 46 cases in 2020 and 29 in 2021.

“The preventive ostensible policing, carried out by the 18th Battalion of the Military Police, will continue carrying out incursions and patrols in the locality in order to locate and capture those involved”, the note said.

Find out who MC Boco is, shot dead this Sunday in Porto de Galinhas

The singer’s death generated great repercussions on social networks and grief among friends, colleagues and fans. MC Boco is considered one of the forerunners of the transformation of brega music in Recife (see video above).

At the beginning of his career, in 2007, he partnered with Sheldon Férrer, at the time with the stage name of MC Sheldon.

The two established themselves as pioneers of brega funk. They were so close they had each other’s names tattooed on their arms.

Sheldon was one of the first to speak out about the artist’s death. He lamented the fact that the two are fighting and have not spoken since 2020.

Other artists from the brega funk scene in the state also expressed their regret for the artist’s death, such as Dadá Boladão, MC Leozinho and MC Japan.