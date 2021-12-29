Dollar closes almost stable, sold at R$5.64; Ibovespa drops 0.65%

After registering a drop the day before, the dollar ended Tuesday (28) practically stable, with a slight increase of 0.02%, sold at R$ 5.64. It is the 12th session in a row in which the US currency remains above R$ 5.60; in three of them, it closed above R$ 5.70.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the day with a drop of 0.65%, reaching 104,864.17 points.

In 2021, the dollar accumulates gains of 8.7% against the real, while the Ibovespa plunged 11.89%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ômicron follows the radar…

The possible effects of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on the global economy remain on investors’ radar, albeit now to a lesser degree. According to Dan Kawa, CIO at TAG Investimentos, “the pandemic is being read as another one-off wave”.

“Risk assets are continuing the positive movements seen since the end of last week,” he said in a blog. “[Vejo um] More constructive short-term scenario, but with still high and growing long-term risks”, such as inflation and reduced stimulus by central banks of the world’s largest economies.

Yesterday (27), the number of new covid-19 cases registered worldwide hit a record, reaching 1.45 million. It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that more than 1 million new infections are reported in a single day, according to the platform Our World in Data, which gathers global data on the coronavirus.

… And the fiscal scenario worries

At the same time, the market monitors the fiscal scenario in Brazil and, more specifically, the situation of the Internal Revenue Service auditors who handed over their positions in an act against budget cuts.

In the assessment of Victor Guglielmi, an economist at Guide Investimentos, the strike by the Revenue’s employees, as well as the negotiations around the civil servants’ readjustments, should “sustain caution at the beginning of 2022”.

Fears about possible expenses next year come after the government managed, through the PEC dos Precatórios, to change the spending ceiling rule to finance Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, at R$400. generated the perception that Brazil’s tax rules could be subject to further changes in the future, which affects the confidence of foreigners in the country.

“The pressure for salary readjustments and more public spending remains intense [e assim deve continuar], maintaining a backdrop of uncertainty and fragility,” added Dan Kawa, from TAG Investimentos.

(With Reuters)