‘Don’t Look Up’: Can a 10km comet destroy the Earth? This and other questions about the Netflix movie | Pop & Art

“No Look Up”, the new film from Netflix, portrays a fictional setting that has been the subject of other film productions, but this time in a very different way.

With a good dose of satire, the film has been generating repercussions on social networks as it reflects our reality and raises questions about the spread of disinformation.

In Brazil, it was no different. In her official Twitter account, microbiologist Natalia Pasternak, who became a reference in science-related communication during the covid pandemic in Brazil, was one of those who praised the film.

She says she came to be seen as one of the characters in the film, in which claims made by scientists are not taken seriously.

Its plot is simple: two astronomers, starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, discover that a comet is about to reach Earth and will completely destroy our planet.

Chances are you’ve seen similar movies.

But the big difference is that no one believes the two scientists.

The film, directed by Adam McKay, explores the role of the media, politics, social media and science itself in humanity’s reaction to such an event.

But could a 10 km meteorite destroy the Earth? Check out these and other scientific questions about the film.

Comets are primitive objects in the Solar System, formed around 4.6 billion years ago, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Its name comes from the Greek kometes, which means “long hair”, due to the light and striking tail that characterizes them.

Comets are mostly made of ice, which partially evaporates when they pass close to the sun.

2 of 4 Nobody believes the astronomers’ discovery — Photo: Netflix via BBC Nobody believes the astronomers’ discovery — Photo: Netflix via BBC

The comet’s tail, in turn, is made of dust and gas, released when the star’s surface evaporates with the sun’s heat.

There are millions of comets, located in distant, cold regions of the Solar System, such as the Kuiper Belt, a ring of icy bodies located outside of Neptune’s orbit.

Asteroids, on the other hand, are objects made of rock and not ice, like comets. They are smaller than a planet, but bigger than a meteoroid.

Most of the Solar System’s asteroids are located in the Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter.

When one asteroid or comet collides with another, both bodies break up into smaller pieces called meteoroids.

When a meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere, it becomes a meteor.

Meteors are the stars of the dizzying “meteor showers”. While not exactly stars, they are popularly called “shooting stars”.

The beam of light from meteors can sometimes be mistaken for comets.

Finally, meteorites are meteors that manage to pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and fall like rocks to the surface of our planet.

What is the probability of a meteor hitting Earth?

According to NASA, the American space agency, about 100 tons of interplanetary material fall to Earth daily. Most of this material is dust released from comets.

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (Unoosa) defines a category of space bodies called Near Earth Objects (NEO).

An asteroid or comet is considered an NEO when it is about 50 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit.

As a reference, the Moon is 384,400 km from Earth.

As of December 17, 2021, NASA has recorded nearly 28,000 NEOS since 1980. Of those, 117 are comets and the rest are asteroids.

Among them, 2,238 were classified as “Potentially Dangerous Asteroids” as they passed 4.7 million km from Earth’s orbit and were over 140 meters in size.

But also, on an average every 10,000 years, there is a possibility that asteroids over 100 meters could impact the Earth and cause disasters at a local level or generate waves that flood coastal areas.

NASA also estimates that every “several hundred thousand years” an asteroid longer than a kilometer can hit Earth.

If that happens, the debris will spread through the atmosphere. They would cause acid rain, sunlight would be partially blocked, and rocks would return to flames on Earth.

The meteorite that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago is estimated to be between 10 and 15 km in width.

3 out of 4 Meryl Streep is president of the United States in the film — Photo: Netflix via BBC Meryl Streep is president of the United States in the film — Photo: Netflix via BBC

NASA claims that “no known asteroid poses a significant Earth-impact risk for the next 100 years.”

The greatest risk is represented by an asteroid called FD 2009, which in the year 2185 will have less than a 0.2% chance of impacting the planet.

Are there protocols and defense mechanisms against meteorites that could threaten the Earth?

Both ESA and NASA have planetary defense offices dedicated to monitoring NEOS.

The mission of these offices is to identify and track the trajectory of objects that could pose a risk to the Earth, define their characteristics, assess the consequences of a possible impact, share the information with other agencies and develop methods to deflect asteroids.

In November, NASA and ESA launched the first mission to deflect an asteroid.

It is DART, which aims to collide with the asteroid Dimorphos and change its course.

This asteroid poses no risk to Earth, but the idea is to test the technology that may one day be needed to deflect a dangerous asteroid from its course.

Among the methods that NASA sees as more viable is to deflect the asteroid’s path, either by the pull of gravity from another object or hitting the asteroid, as DART will do. The use of nuclear explosives should be “the last resort”, according to the agency.

4 of 4 On Twitter, DiCaprio criticized fake news — Photo: Netflix via BBC On Twitter, DiCaprio criticized fake news — Photo: Netflix via BBC

Is it possible to extract wealth from meteorites?

Asteroids that pass close to Earth have the potential to one day be exploited as raw materials, says NASA.

Asteroids can contain metals such as iron, nickel, platinum and gold, which can be used to generate rocket fuel and build structures in space.

According to NASA, it is estimated that the mineral wealth accumulated in the Asteroid Belt would be equivalent to about US$ 100 billion for each person on Earth.

In 2020, a study estimated that the asteroid Psyche 16, discovered in 1852, contained an amount of metals equivalent to $10 quintillion (10,000,000,000,000,000,000).

That’s 70 times more than the total value of the global economy in 2019, which was $142 trillion.

In 2022, billionaire Elon Musk’s NASA and SpaceX plan to launch a spacecraft that is expected to reach Psyche 16 in 2026.