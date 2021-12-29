Douglas Costa asks for deadline and will analyze São Paulo’s interest in early 2022 | São Paulo

São Paulo has a priority to reinforce the squad for 2022: a fast player who plays on the wings. In this group fits the attacking midfielder Douglas Costa, who should talk with the Morumbi club only in the first week of 2022.

According to sources linked to Tricolor, the dialogues should only be resumed from the 5th, according to a wish of the attacker himself. Douglas Costa is treated as one of the main targets for 2022.

1 of 3 Douglas Costa in action against São Paulo — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Douglas Costa in action against São Paulo — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The striker has been using the last days of 2021 to rest on vacation, after being relegated with Grêmio in Brasileirão. Therefore, São Paulo’s interest will only return to the agenda next year.

Despite the bad weather after dropping to the second division, the club’s management vetoes an agreement for the termination of the contract, as stated by Grêmio’s deputy football team, Dénis Abrahão, in an interview with “Rádio Gaúcha”.

“I will not terminate my contract with Douglas Costa. Why would I terminate? (…) Let’s sit down and build a business that is good for the player and for Grêmio. That way, there’s a game. Otherwise, if it is only good for the player (or just good for Grêmio), there will be no business – declared the Grêmio leader.

Aloísio approves of São Paulo’s reinforcements and dreams of Douglas Costa: “If it comes, it will help a lot”

In addition to São Paulo, Atlético-MG also showed interest in the 31-year-old forward’s football. Staying in Grêmio is also not ruled out for the 2022 Series B dispute.

São Paulo, in turn, analyzes the financial conditions to advance in the negotiation. The club has a debt close to R$700 million and has limitations on proposals to buy athletes.

The sector served by Douglas Costa is treated as a gap in the cast and the main target of the São Paulo board of directors. In addition to the gremista, the São Paulo Tricolor is also interested in the Venezuelan Soteldo, ex-Santos and currently in Toronto, on the MLS.

2 out of 3 Soteldo is one of the main highlights of the Venezuelan national team — Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images Soteldo is one of the main highlights of the Venezuelan national team — Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

The Canadian club, however, vetoed any possibility of loan, and São Paulo works behind the scenes to find an investor or sponsor who can help buy the former Santos. The estimated value exceeds R$50 million.

The Morumbi club has signed three athletes for the next season: goalkeeper Jandrei, right-back Rafinha and forward Alisson. The last two left Grêmio to reinforce the team led by Rogério Ceni.

+ Watch everything from São Paulo on TV Globo, sportv and ge: