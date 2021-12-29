Download it! MIUI 13 wallpapers are released for download in high resolution

Xiaomi announced this Tuesday, 28, the launch of the new generation of handsets from the Chinese giant, introducing the public to the Xiaomi 12X, 12 and 12 Pro, models that have powerful hardware and include several improvements and changes introduced by the manufacturer, as the arrival of the MIUI 13 operating system. In addition to new features and general improvements, MIUI 13 also brings with it a new collection of wallpapers created especially for this version of the brand’s native interface.

In total, 43 wallpapers have been implemented in the new version of the operating system of the brand and address different categories of images, including abstract creations and landscape photographs, for example. There is also the animated version, but these have not yet been released for download. The content quality is in high resolution (2400 × 1230) and can be applied on any device, however in some cases it will be necessary to adjust the wallpaper proportion so that the selected image is correctly applied on your smartphone screen. See some samples of MIUI 13 wallpapers:

The files were made available for download on the portal. XDADevelopers in a compressed file, that is, it is necessary to use some program to extract the content on your computer or smartphone. TudoCelular has scanned the content to ensure its safety and has not found any viruses or malware. Download it for free: