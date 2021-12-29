Eduardo Bolsonaro posts fake news and is countered by Fátima Bernardes: ‘This is a crime’

Fatima Bernardes used his television time to deny a fake news posted on Twitter by Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro. The federal deputy shared a false image of the program “Encontro” in which the GC – caption that talks about the subject discussed at the time – said that the presenter would be talking about canceling Christmas and the temporary “outings” of detainees at the end of the year.

The journalist showed the real GC, which covered songs that marked the audience’s life and the discussion for app drivers. “Unfortunately, even Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro shared. The stripe has a different color, the letter is not the same font, it completely changes the context. We discussed the right of application drivers, then it starts that I wouldn’t spend Christmas with my family because I’m against supper and the lie grows in a way. The name of it is crime, it’s not jokes, gossip, it’s a crime and it has to be punished. We help by not sharing false news. Check. Don’t fall for these lies, it confuses people, it interferes with the work of serious people”, declared Fátima.

“Makes me sad. I’m just a person who airs the work of a serious, gigantic and responsible team and it makes me sad to see the work being mocked”, she concluded, upset. Túlio Gadêlha, deputy and Fátima’s boyfriend, shared a post on Twitter in which he showed Eduardo’s fake post and the real GC.

Weak, creepy and vulgar. Mind to create controversy. Create controversy to become known. So he was elected. So his father and brothers were elected. Eduardo Bolsonaro is that man without honor. No character. Capable of anything. Women days to come! pic.twitter.com/gmRKPgGORZ — Túlio Gadêlha (@tuliogadelha) December 27, 2021

