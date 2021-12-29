Eduardo Suplicy receives Covid-19 diagnosis – 12/28/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Former senator and councilor of São Paulo Eduardo Suplicy (PT), 80, was diagnosed with Covid-19. The information was transmitted by the congressman on Tuesday (28) through a message sent by WhatsApp to people close to him.

The PT, who this month received a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, says he was hit “with little intensity” by Covid-19. He reports having a cough and feeling tired.

“My dears, my dears: I feel it my duty to inform everyone, especially those who have been with me in the last few days, that after yesterday I was coughing and feeling tired, I tested positive for Covid. I am resting, following the recommendations of Covid my excellent physician, Dr. Nelson Carvalhaes”, says Suplicy in the message.

“I reinforce the recommendation that they wear a mask, always wash their hands or apply alcohol gel, as the virus spreads extremely easily”, he continues.

“I continue to ask God to give me health to intensify my journey towards the institution of Basic Income for Universal and Unconditional Citizenship, traveling throughout Brazil defending the proposal”, concludes the message.

Suplicy released this month the first volume of his autobiography “Um Jeito de Making Politics”. The book, published by Contracurso, brings together 101 photographs and stories from the 80-year-old politician’s trajectory.

With a preface written by rapper Mano Brown and theologian Leonardo Boff, the work brings stories such as his participation in the case of the tragedy of Pinheirinho, in São José dos Campos, his approach to the Yanomami Indians and his role as an articulator between Sílvio Santos and Zé Celso around the Teatro Oficina.

The autobiography has the collaboration of journalist Mônica Dallari and editing by journalist Jorge Félix. The second volume is already written, but no publication date yet. And it will narrate Suplicy’s performance in his 24 years in the Senate.