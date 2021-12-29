Eduardo Suplicy tests positive for covid-19 – Politics

The councilor and former senator Eduardo Suplicy (PT) used social networks to inform that he tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, 28, after coughing and tiredness, and states that the intensity of symptoms is “small”.

“I am resting, following the recommendations of my excellent physician, Dr. Nelson Carvalhaes. I reinforce the recommendation that they wear a mask, always wash their hands or apply alcohol gel, as the virus spreads very easily”, he wrote in his personal Twitter account.

Suplicy also said he was “due to inform everyone” especially those who were with him in the last few days. The councilor reinforced that he completed the third dose of the immunizing agent against the disease on December 3rd. He attributes the “low intensity” of symptoms to the vaccine.

“I continue to ask God to give me health to intensify my journey towards the institution of Basic Income for Universal and Unconditional Citizenship, traveling throughout Brazil defending the proposal”, he concluded.

My dears, my dears: I feel it my duty to inform everyone, especially those who have been with me for the past few days, that after yesterday I was coughing and feeling tired, I tested positive for Covid. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/NhEn2hZ4jO — Eduardo Suplicy (@esuplicy) December 28, 2021

With the advancement of the Ômicron variant in Europe and the United States, the world passed the mark of 1 million daily cases of covid-19 for the first time in the pandemic on Monday, 27.

Recently, Suplicy was with the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (no party). At the meeting, the councilor presented to the former governor toucan his proposal for a basic citizenship income. To Estadão, the PT councilor assessed it as positive and said he was in favor of the one-two between Alckmin and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in next year’s presidential race.