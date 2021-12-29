Elon Musk Satellite New Ground for China Complaint to UN | World

The American billionaire’s space adventures Elon Musk arrived in the diplomatic field. THE China complained to the United Nations (UN) for having been forced to maneuver in her space station, after the equipment nearly collided with SpaceX satellites, founded by Musk.

The case, which can intensify the tension between USA and China, also made the entrepreneur to be a subject on social networks again. This time, Chinese netizens criticized Musk – the richest man in the world – for the incident and even proposed a boycott.

The Chinese Space Station Tiangong had to perform “preemptive collision avoidance controls” during two “close encounters” with the satellites of the Starlink Internet Services, a division of SpaceX.

The “meetings” took place in July and October, according to a document sent by Beijing this month to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

On both occasions, the document adds, the satellites entered orbits that forced the operators of the Chinese space station to change course.

For China, what happened shows that the US is not complying with the Outer Space Treaty, which governs the principles of space exploration.

“The US, despite talking about the concept of responsibility for behavior in space, in practice ignores its obligation under the treaty,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

On the social networks, the Chinese didn’t spare criticism of Musk. In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, application similar to twitter, a user said that Starlink satellites were “just a pile of space junk”, while another described them as “American weapons of space warfare”.

And a boycott proposal received 87 million views as of Tuesday morning (28).

The attacks represent a blow to the businessman, much admired in China. the reputation of Tesla, which sells tens of thousands of cars a month across the country, has declined after a spate of accidents, scandals and concerns about data storage.

Car owners have alleged brake problems with Tesla models, prompting a customer to climb into a vehicle wearing a T-shirt with the words “brake defect” on the car. Shanghai Auto Show, held in April, in front of participants and the press.

Some Chinese military complexes in Beijing banned Tesla’s owners from parking their vehicles inside the gated areas where officials live, claiming the car’s cameras posed a security risk.

Musk denied the devices could be used for espionage.

“Tesla and SpaceX have the same problem, they can’t brake,” joked a user on social media platform Weibo.

“What an irony that the Chinese buy Tesla (cars) by paying huge sums of money so that Musk could launch Starlink and then (almost) collide with China’s space station,” another person commented.

“Prepare to boycott Tesla,” wrote another, in a standard response in China to foreign brands deemed contrary to Beijing’s national interests.

With nearly 30,000 satellites and other debris supposedly orbiting the planet, scientists have asked governments to share data to reduce the risk of catastrophic space collisions.

SpaceX alone has nearly 1,900 satellites in orbit and plans to get as many as 12,000 to serve its broadband network.

“Starlink’s risks are gradually being exposed, the entire human race will pay for its commercial activities,” said a user who posted under the name Chen Haiying on Weibo.

Evasive maneuvers become more frequent as more objects saturate near-Earth orbit and force trajectory adjustments to avoid accidents, said Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

“We’ve actually seen an increase in the number of close passes since Starlink’s satellites started being deployed,” McDowell told AFP, adding that a collision would “completely demolish” the space station and kill everyone on board.

The US space agency NASA was forced to abruptly cancel a spacewalk in late November, citing the hazards posed by space debris.

Musk tweeted in response that some Starlink satellite orbits have been adjusted to reduce the possibility of collisions.

Some netizens speculated that Washington would have announced sanctions if the roles were reversed. California-based SpaceX has not responded to requests for comment so far.

“The maneuver strategy was not known and orbital errors are difficult to assess,” Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident. The government said it acted to “guarantee the safety and lives of astronauts”.

Tiangong, meaning “celestial palace,” is the latest achievement in China’s effort to become a space power after landing a robot on Mars and sending probes to the Moon.