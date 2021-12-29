employment increases but income drops 11%

posted on 12/29/2021 06:00

The labor market absorbed more than 3 million workers in the quarter ended in October, between formal and informal workers, reducing the unemployment rate to 12.1%, compared to 13.7% in the quarter through July. However, the average income from work dropped to the worst level in the historical series of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad), initiated in 2012 by the IBGE. In comparison with the previous quarter, the drop is 1.6 percentage points.

André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton, observes that the number of people looking for work in the country fell 10.4%, reaching 12.9 million. “The number of employed people, on the other hand, according to the data, increased by 3.6%, which represents 3.3 million more people in the labor market compared to the quarter ended in July. In comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, there was an increase of 8.7 million workers”.

“The average real income is at the worst level of the series started in March 2012, at R$2,449. More emblematic than this is when we look at the wage bill, that is, the amount of ‘money on the table’ so to speak. We are at the same level as the worst moment of the pandemic crisis and, in this sense, the effort made by the government was of little use, since what was given with one hand was withdrawn with the other via inflation”, observes Perfeito.

IBGE’s Work and Income coordinator, Adriana Beringuy, says that the drop in the unemployment rate is related to the growth in occupation, as had been happening in previous months. “The increase in the number of employed persons occurred in six of the 10 groups of activities, such as commerce, industry and accommodation and food services”.

According to Beringuy, with this growth, the level of employment, which is the percentage of people in activity in the population of working age, rose to 54.6%, the highest since the quarter ended in April of last year.

The data also show that the increase in employment was influenced by the number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector, which reached 33.9 million, growth of 4.1% compared to the previous quarter. The coordinator explains that this means 1.3 million more people.

“Of the increase of 3.3 million people in the occupation, 40% are workers with a formal contract in the private sector. This recovery in formal work had already been taking place in previous months, since the quarter ended in July. So, although formal employment in the private sector is still at a level below what it was before the pandemic, it has been tracing a growth trajectory”, explains the IBGE coordinator.

The data are from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), which, last week, showed that Brazil generated 324,112 formal jobs in November. In all, according to the folder, the country registered in November 1,772,766 hires and 1,448,654 layoffs. The result shows worsening compared to the same month last year, when 376,265 formal vacancies were opened. However, it was the best monthly result since August this year, when 275,284 formal jobs were created.

As for unemployment projections for 2022, Carlos Alberto Ramos, a professor at the Economics department at the University of Brasília (UnB), assesses that the rate follows the economic growth in Brazil, which may be relatively low next year. “There is the influence of conjunctural factors, and the pandemic reduces the rate of growth”, he says. The specialist also notes that the service and tourism sector has chances to develop further. “But that depends on the pace of the pandemic in the coming months”, he ponders.

According to the survey, in the private sector, the number of employees without a formal contract rose 9.5% (or 1.0 million people). This category, in the quarter ended in October, totaled 12 million workers. In the same period, the number of domestic workers without a formal contract grew 8.0%, and that of employers without a CNPJ, 7.4%. With that, the informality rate reached 40.7%, which corresponds to 38.2 million informal workers in the country.

With the growth of occupation being influenced by informal work, the real income usually fell by 4.6% and reached R$2,449. In comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, the drop was 11.1%. The mass of income was R$225 billion and remained stable compared to the two previous quarters.

“Despite a significant growth in occupation, the mass of income remains stable. This happens because the worker’s income has been decreasing — either because the expansion of work occurs in occupations with lower income, or because of the increase in inflation in recent months”, says the IBGE’s coordinator of Work and Income.

Self-employed workers increased by 2.6%, reaching 25.6 million. There are 638,000 more people in this category. The increase in domestic workers was 7.8%, also in comparison with the quarter ended in July, which represents an addition of 400 thousand people. Most of this increase also came from informal work: 308,000 workers were hired without a formal contract.

The number of people employed in commerce grew by 6.4%, which represents 1.1 million more people working in the sector. The increase in the industry was 4.6%, or over 535 thousand people. In the same period, over 500 thousand people started working in the accommodation and food segment (11.0%). In construction, there was a 6.5% growth in occupation (or 456 thousand people).

“Compared to the previous quarter, of the 10 groups of activities, six had growth in occupation and the others remained stable. When compared to the same quarter of the previous year, nine showed significant growth. This indicates that the economic situation for the quarter ended in October is very different from the same period last year. The recovery already shows a much more favorable scenario for the occupation”, says Adriana Beringuy.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro