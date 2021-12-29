Energy readjustment can be up to 9% with credit of R$ 15 billion to electrical – Savings

BRASÍLIA – Even with the onset of rains and the prospect of better reservoir conditions, the government must follow the initial schedule and maintain the charging of the so-called water scarcity flag until April 30, 2022, it determined the Estadão/Broadcast. Since September, consumers have paid an additional fee of R$14.20 in their electricity bills for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to pay for the activation of thermoelectric plants and the import of energy from Argentina and Uruguay. Measures were imposed to avoid failures in the provision of the service.

Last Thursday, 23, the president Jair Bolsonaro came to comment on the topic. Without specifying a date, he stated that the flag will fall with the increase in rainfall across the country. “The rain is assuring us: I don’t know when, (but) this flag will start to fall,” declared the president in a live broadcast on social networks.

The internal assessment of the team that monitors the electricity sector takes a different line. The funds raised via tariff flags until April will be used to cover the costs of actions for the months of September, October and November, which total R$8.6 billion, and the deficit that was already registered before the creation of the new, more expensive level – which accounted for R$ 5 billion until July. According to data from National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the Bandeiras account registered a breach of R$ 12.01 billion until October.

Therefore, it is not possible to give up the necessary income to cover past expenses. Expenses as of December, also related to measures adopted due to the water crisis – such as the bonus for consumers who are saving electricity in recent months and the need to maintain the use of thermal plants to allow the recovery of reservoirs – will be covered for the billionaire loan authorized by the federal government. The financial bailout will still be structured by presidential decree and regulated by the regulatory agency after a public consultation.

The creation of the new level was not the first rate hike in 2021. In June, the agency had already approved a 52% increase in the value of red flag 2, which represented a rate increase from R$ 6.24 to R$ $9.49 for every 100 kWh. At the time, Aneel indicated that the readjustment would not be enough to cover all expenses and opened a public consultation to discuss whether it would maintain the rate for every 100 kWh or if it would increase to R$ 11.50 – as defended by the technical area.

The theme was analyzed in the context of the extinct Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg), chaired by the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and involved the Ministry of Economy it’s the central bank. In theory, it would only be up to the regulator to define the tariffs practiced in the country, but the agency sought the approval to adopt an unpopular measure that had a direct impact on the Brazilian economy, putting pressure on inflation rates.

With the end of the collegiate, the Provisional Measure (MP) that allowed a new aid to the electric sector, gave a new solution to the issue and allowed the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE), a collegiate body also chaired by Bento Albuquerque, “to establish an extraordinary tariff flag to cover exceptional costs arising from a situation of water scarcity” on a temporary basis.

The flag system was created in 2015 by Aneel. In addition to enabling the consumer to know the real cost of generation and adapting consumption, the system mitigates the financial effects on the distributors’ budget. Until then, the cost of energy was transferred to tariffs once a year, in the annual adjustment of each company, with interest. Now, funds are collected and transferred to distributors on a monthly basis.

Projections for 2022

Official document of Aneel, to which the Estadão/Broadcast had access, shows that the interruption of the water scarcity flag charge in April could lead the Bandeiras account to negative until November 2022, considering a more pessimistic hydrological scenario. In this case, the traditional values ​​of the banners would not be enough to balance expenses and the new level would have to be established at the value of R$ 11.63 per 100 kWh – a reduction of 18% in relation to the current rate.

If this deficit is not resolved through the charging of tariff flags on electricity bills, it would be transferred to tariffs through the tariff readjustments of the distributors. Considering a more favorable hydrological scenario, projections indicate that the Bandeiras account could register a surplus in May.