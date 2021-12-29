Enrollment for IBGE census taker and census agent ends today

The enrollment period in the selection process to work as a census taker and census agent in the 2022 Demographic Census ends today (29). There are 206,891 temporary vacancies across the country, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which will carry out the survey.

Interested parties can register until 4:00 pm this Wednesday through site of FGV Knowledge. The tests will be on March 27, 2022.

Most of the vacancies (183,021) are for enumerators, that is, the professional who will apply the questionnaires, in person or by telephone, to citizens living in the country. Salary varies according to the worker’s output. The registration fee is R$57.50.

To get an idea of ​​the remuneration, just access the IBGE simulator. The employment contract is expected to last for three months.

18,420 places are also being offered for the supervising census agent, who is responsible for supervising the work of the enumerators, and 5,450 for the municipal census agent, who is responsible for collections in each municipality.

The salary of the supervising agent is R$1,700 and that of the municipal agent is R$2,100, both of which work 40 hours a week (eight hours a day). The registration fee is R$60.50.

other positions

The IBGE is also running a contest to select 1,781 administrative and IT census agents, with a salary of R$1,700, and for 31 area census coordinators, with remuneration of R$3,677.27. Applications close on January 10th and can be made at site of the Brazilian Institute of Formation and Capacitation.