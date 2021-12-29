Enrollments for IBGE selective processes end this Wednesday (29); Paraná has almost 12 thousand vacancies | Contests and Employment

Enrollments for two Simplified Selection Processes (PSS) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which offer 11,863 temporary places in Paraná, end at 4 pm this Wednesday (29).

In the selections, there are three different functions with vacancies available for the 2022 Demographic Census. Check the table below.

Vacancies available on the IBGE PSS supervisory census agent 390 vacancies BRL 1.7 thousand municipal census agent 983 vacancies BRL 2.1 thousand enumerator 10,490 vacancies Salary for productivity

For the role of agent, it is necessary to have completed high school. For a census taker, the requirement is to have completed elementary school. For all, applications are online.

On the PSS website, it is possible to simulate the average salary of census taker vacancies. In this specific function, there is no floor or ceiling on how much the selected person can receive – the more interviews he conducts, the greater the amount to be received.

For those interested in agent vacancies, the registration fee is R$ 60.50. For the census taker, the value is R$57.50.

Participants who are registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) and low-income family members may request exemption from registration. Bone marrow donors in entities recognized by the Ministry of Health can also apply.

According to the notice, whoever asks for exemption must present, at the time of registration, the documents that prove the required conditions.

THE municipal census agent manages the collection point and, throughout the work of the Demographic Census, will be at the forefront of two types of actions:

Administrative (control and management of human and material resources at the collection point);

Technical-operational (team manager of supervisory agents and enumerators)

THE supervising census agent performs the tasks of supervising the census operation, focusing on technical, IT and administrative issues. It is subordinate to the municipal census agent.

The main function, according to IBGE, is to monitor, evaluate and guide the enumerators during the execution of field work.

THE enumerator is responsible for carrying out the data collection work through interviews with the residents.

contract time supervisory census agent 5 months (can be extended) municipal census agent 5 months (can be extended) enumerator 3 months (can be extended)

Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) is the company that organizes the selection processes for the three functions.

Subscribers can obtain information by calling 0800-283 4628 or by emailing [email protected]