Envy? Rafinha Bastos causes controversy with Ana Paula Padrão, understand

This Tuesday, December 28th, after the investigation of Diário Prime, the article brings a recent controversy of the podcast “More than 8 minutes” with Rafinha Bastos. Namely, the comedian vented on Ana Paula Padrão. And it all took place in a conversation with Mohamad Hindi, former participant of “MasterChef Brasil”, who was invited to his podcast to talk about several subjects.

Beforehand, Hindi ex-masterchef who is now very successful with his YouTube channel, talked about his participation in the gastronomic reality show. Above all, during the conversation with Mohamad, Rafinha Bastos vents about the reality’s presenter, Ana Paula Padrão.

Rafinha Bastos expresses her contempt for the presenter

As well, Bastos is known for getting involved in several controversies and is very sincere when he wants to speak his mind about any subject, even being the interviewer. In other words, the comedian didn’t think twice about letting out what he feels for the presenter Ana Paula.

In addition, at the beginning of the podcast with Rafinha, Mohamad said that he was of great importance in the program after analyzing his participation in the reality. Likewise, Hindi says: “I think I was a necessary and important character for the show. Everyone there are characters, there’s the rebeland and I was that tomboy who answered the question. Ana Paula Padrão herself called me a mouthful”.

Finally, before Muhammad finished his speech, Rafinha Bastos he cut it off, and decided to snipe the presenter of “MasterChef Brasil”: “Boquirroto… How boring, right? Boring!”. Finally, the respondent immediately responds by saying: “Oh no. Ana Paula helped me a lot after the program”, concluded Mohamad.

