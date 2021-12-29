EO Wilson, pioneer of evolutionary biology dies







Dies at age 92 EO Wilson, pioneer of evolutionary biology Photo: Reuters

The American scientist EO Wilson, considered the “natural heir of Darwin”, died at the age of 92 on Sunday, 26, in Massachusetts, announced this Monday, 27, the foundation that bears his name. Edward Osborne Wilson he taught at Harvard University for more than four decades and wrote dozens of books. Two of them won him Pulitzer Prizes: the first, in 1979, for On Human Nature; the second, in 1991, by The Ants.

Wilson was famous for his shy and gentle demeanor, but he hid a fierce determination. He himself admitted that he was “awakened by the amphetamine of greed”.

When he began his career in evolutionary biology in the 1950s, the study of animals and plants seemed to many scientists an old-fashioned and obsolete hobby. He then became a pioneer in new fields of research. As an expert on insects, he studied the evolution of behavior, exploring how natural selection and other forces could produce something as extraordinarily complex as an ant colony.

The magazine Team he highlighted that he had “one of the great scientific careers of the 20th century”, recalling his important work in mapping the social behavior of ants, through which he showed that their colonies communicated through a system of pheromones. At the time, he also received criticism for suggesting in one of his books that humans behave, to a large extent, according to principles written in their genes. In this sense, he was accused of genetic determinism and of justifying inequalities, a controversy that reached the point that, in 1978, protesters poured a jar of ice water on his head during a conference.

On Monday, psychologist Steven Pinker mourned the death of the insect specialist, which he called a “great scientist”. “We had disagreements on some things, but it didn’t affect his generosity and his willingness to talk,” Pinker wrote on Twitter.

Wilson also became a pioneer in the study of biological diversity, developing a mathematical approach to why different places have different numbers of species. He was still known for his tireless demands to preserve the planet’s different ecosystems. “If we don’t act quickly to protect global biodiversity soon, we will lose most of the species that make up life on Earth,” he said.

The insect specialist claimed to have “a special link” with the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, which he helped to save and where a laboratory bearing his name was opened to study and protect the region’s biodiversity. It also stood out for proposing the “Half-Earth” project, an ambitious initiative that defends the preservation of half of the Earth’s surface, both terrestrial and maritime, to prevent the extinction of species, including the human species itself. “I know it sounds radical,” Wilson admitted in 2016. However, this “is easier to do than you think,” he added at the time.

“Who are we, who are just one species, to wipe out most of the remaining species that live with us on this planet because of our selfish needs?”