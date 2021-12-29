Ethanol price drops in 18 states and in the DF; know where was the highest price

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business

Average prices for hydrated ethanol fell in 18 states and the Federal District in the week between December 19 and 25, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas. In seven other states, prices rose, while in Amapá it was not possible to calculate the fluctuation because there was no survey in the previous week.

In posts surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol fell 0.98% in the week compared to the previous one, from R$ 5.128 to R$ 5.079 per liter. It was the fifth consecutive drop in the average price in the country.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state and with the most evaluated posts, the average price of hydrated ethanol was R$ 4.905 per liter, a drop of 0.67% compared to the previous week.

The minimum price registered for the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 4.339 a liter, in São Paulo, and the lowest average price in the state, R$ 4.693, was registered in Mato Grosso.

The maximum price, of R$ 7,799 a liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average price in the state was also the one in Rio Grande do Sul, of R$ 6,987.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 6.19%. The state with the biggest drop in the period was Mato Grosso, where the liter devalued 14.75% in the month.

In the weekly calculation, the biggest drop in price was observed in the Federal District, with a decline of 2.89%, to R$ 5.850 per liter; and the biggest increase, 2.00%, occurred in Roraima.

