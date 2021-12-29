Ex says Felipe Neto ended up dating by phone: “True, only one”

The relationship between Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes came to an end on Christmas Day (25/12). Confirmation of termination was published on YouTuber’s Instagram through an official statement. After the publication of this one, the influencer also manifested itself and stated that everything happened at a distance.

She stressed that she was not expecting this call. “Be sure: the surprise [de vocês] is infinitely greater for me, contacted by phone and text messages, without there being a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sorrows, storms and calms” , continued to influence.

Bruna also avoided going into more details about the termination. “It’s not up to me to judge anyone, least of all their motives. In fact, in the end, it will always be us with our consciences and mirrors. Impossible to lie to them. They will always be the most ruthless judges. Each one has its own”, he explained.

The influencer also left in the air a departure from social media. “At this moment, I will seek comfort from my family and friends, who never failed me when I needed them. Everything else will be dealt with in due time and, at least on my part, serenely and maturely.

“In my name, as much as possible, I will be the one to speak, especially, out of respect for the public and my followers”, he pointed out. At the end of her outburst, Bruna Gomes said that she will also leave the technical side of her breakup to her lawyer. “Finally, I would like to inform you that the technical side, about which I know little, at least in this first moment, will be led by Dr. Luiz Felipe Rangel Aulicino and professionals associated with them. It is up to this professional, when [e se] understand necessary to speak on my behalf. Versions will exist many. Only one truth!”, concluded Bruna.