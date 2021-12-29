Exclusive: find out details of Atlético’s negotiation with Jorge Jesus: ‘priority of the moment’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Benfica/Disclosure



Atlético is talking to Jorge Jesus to hire him as a coach for the 2022 season. This Tuesday (28), representatives of Galo and the Portuguese coach would have advanced in the negotiations, which would now be in a discussion about members of the coaching staff.

As determined exclusively by Itatiaia, this Wednesday (29), Atlético and Jorge Jesus will have a second conversation. The club does not give up the permanence of Cristiano Nunes, physical trainer member of the fixed technical committee. Rooster’s wish is that Jorge Jesus meet him for a period of experience.

Jorge Jesus, on the other hand, wants to bring some professionals to compose the technical committee, including two physical preparations.

As determined by Itatiaia, it is noteworthy that Jorge Jesus is not unanimous in Atlético, mainly because of his departure from Benfica, where there was a disagreement between the coach, players and board. However, those responsible for paying the Portuguese’s salaries and the coaching staff want the coach, mainly because of his history and background in football.

