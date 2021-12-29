Executive jet crashes in San Diego; camera captures the moment and audio records pilot screaming

The jet seen in the crash video, which you can watch below in this article





An executive jet crashed last night, Dec. 27, in the El Cajon area of ​​San Diego, Southern California, leaving no survivors, local officials said.

The plane was scheduled to land at a nearby airfield when it crashed shortly after 7 pm, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Security cameras recorded the moment when the jet is seen in an intense downward curve until the crash followed by an explosion:





The audio of the recording below, with communications between the pilot and the air traffic controller at the Gillespie Field airport tower, shows that the aircraft landing on runway 17 had been approved, and then the pilot requested a change to proceed to landing on lane 27R. A short time later, the pilot is heard screaming amidst the crash of the aircraft.

Heads up: the end of the audio can be impactful for some people.

Note: images are just a graphic design in flight simulator.

As per the above audio and data from the RadarBox online flight tracking platform, the aircraft involved is the Learjet 35A registered under registration number N880Z. He left Santa Ana, also in California, about 20 minutes before the crash:

Learjet’s flight to the accident – ​​Image: RadarBox

The aircraft passed over the airport and crashed moments later – Image: RadarBox

In the highlights, runway 17 (left) where he would initially land, and 27R where he intended to land – Image: Google Earth





Firefighters found no survivors at the scene, authorities said in a press release, but did not specify how many victims were found. No one was injured on the ground. The Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement last night:

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department continues to help our law enforcement and fire partners with a small plane crash in the unincorporated area of ​​El Cajon.

It took place on Monday, December 27th, just after 7 pm, near the 1200 block of Pepper Drive.

Delegates from the Santee Sheriff’s Department and Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation responded immediately to the scene along with the Lakeside Fire Protection District, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the El Cajon Police Department.

The plane was scheduled to land at Gillespie Field in El Cajon. At the moment, we have no information on where the plane was coming from or how many were on board. Firefighters were unable to find any survivors at the crash site. In San Diego County, the Medical Examiner’s Office is the agency that regulates the form or cause of death, as well as identifying individuals once the family has been notified.

A house was damaged and power lines were torn down in the area. No one was injured on the ground. Right now, teams from San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) are on site working to restore power to about 70 customers in the area. The American Red Cross will be providing assistance tomorrow morning, December 28, to residents who remain affected by the power outage.

Please be aware that Pepper Drive will remain closed between Topper Lane and North 2nd Street until Wednesday, December 29, as it will take some time for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to process the scene. . Avoid the area if you can and plan accordingly if this is part of your journey.

If you have photos or videos of the plane crash, please send them to [email protected]

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the plane crash.”

Meteorological observations from Gillespie Field Airport showed that visibility dropped below 1 mile around 6:50 pm, with cloud ceilings below 500 feet. Conditions lasted until about 8pm, when visibility returned to 3-5 miles.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was significant rain and a large debris field that stretched for about 200 feet,” Lakeside Fire Protection District Chief Don Butz told CNN.

