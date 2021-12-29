Fabiana Karla announces end of marriage to Diogo Mello

João Mello – Special for the UAI

posted on 12/28/2021 3:48 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

FabianaKarla announced last Monday night (27/12) the end of her marriage to Diogo Mello. The two have been together since 2016, married in 2019, but spent part of the pandemic in separate homes. In its official note, the actress’s staff did not give much details.

“Fabiana Karla’s press office communicates that their five-year relationship has ended. Fabiana thanks all the fans for their affection and positive energy. Soon, it will share with you new dreams and projects”, says the brief statement.

At the beginning of the year, Fabiana explained how the dynamics of separate houses worked and reinforced that this, in a way, strengthened the relationship: “I think that all relationships were reinvented and tested during the pandemic. Many people either became more established or separated for good (laughs). In our case, the best thing is that we have a house in São Paulo and in Rio. there was always a way (laughs), which I think strengthened our relationship even more”, revealed the actress.