Famitsu chooses Zelda: Breath of the Wild as best game of all time

Through popular vote, the magazine raised the 100 favorite games of Japanese

Famitsu is a important and traditional Japanese gaming magazine. It had its first edition in 1986 and practically grew along with the industry. In her ratings, she has already given top marks to games like Metal Gear Solid 4, Zelda Ocarina of Time and Death Stranding. Now in your new list of the 100 best games of all time, Zelda: Breath of the Wild ranks first.

Although Famitsu always has its lists, in this case the vote was popular. Organized by a Japanese television show, over 50,000 players voted in your favorite games. The top 10 already shows the strength that the traditional JRPG has there, and the most interesting is that, among the JRPGs in the top 10, the newest game is Final Fantasy X, a title from 20 years ago. The 10 favorite Japanese games are:

10 – Super Mario Bros. 3

9 – Final Fantasy X

8 – Chrono Trigger

7 – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6 – Dragon Quest III Into the legend

5 – Splatoon 2

4 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3 – Final Fantasy VII

2 – Dragon Quest V Bride in the Sky

1 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Another curiosity on this list is that the other five games are exclusive to Nintendo, four of them current, available for Switch. This only reinforces how strong Nintendo is there. Considered the greatest game of all time, Zelda: Ocarina of Time is ranked 17th. The Pokémon that occupies the best position is Diamond/Pearl in 11th.



– Continues after advertising –

The entire list has many JRPGs. Aside from Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, Suikoden 2, a Konami classic (and one of my favorites) released in 1998 for PS1 is ranked 19th. The Western title with the best position is Apex: Legends, which is in 30th place. Sony’s exclusive first party with the highest position is Ghost of Tsushima in 66th place. There aren’t any Xbox exclusives on the list, which shows how Microsoft’s console hasn’t made its way there yet, although Phil Spencer is aware.

What the list tells us about the taste of Japanese gamers, in fact, is that they love JRPG, the genre that was born there. Almost half of the list is made up of games with turn-based battles like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Pokémon, not counting action RPGs.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Famitsu