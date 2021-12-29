Faro loses to Eliana for the third year in a row · TV News

For the third year in a row, Eliana took the vice-leadership on Sunday afternoons in the confrontation against his main rival for audience, Rodrigo Faro. Even with the bad phase of SBT and with Record using and abusing A Fazenda 13 in the second half of the year to increase its numbers, there was no reversal of the situation that has been maintained since 2019.

Second exclusive audience survey obtained by TV news with indexes from São Paulo and the PNT (National Television Panel), the presenter scored 7.3 points among São Paulo, against 6.3 in Faro. On the national average, the indexes were tighter: 6.4 for SBT compared to 5.8 for Record.

In direct clashes, Eliana gave Faro a rout. In the PNT, which indicates the audiences of the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country, Hora do Faro won only 11 of the 54 clashes in 2021. Eliana won 42 and there was a draw. In São Paulo, the difference in SBT victories is even more evident: there were 47 triumphs for Eliana against just 7 for the presenter from Record.

Even the rounds of gossip about The Farm 13 didn’t work. During the period in which it presented the painting A Fazenda Última Chance, Hora do Faro won only four out of 12 total clashes in both surveys.

Eliana defeats her competitor in the annual Sunday afternoon audience since 2019. Two years ago, Eliana averaged 8.5 points, against 7.7 for Faro in São Paulo. With reruns and because of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020, the numbers shrank: 7.9 for SBT, against 6.9 for Record.

In other words, from 2019 to 2021, Eliana lost 14% of the audience, but still managed to keep second place because Rodrigo Faro melted even more. In two years, the actor and presenter has shrunk by 18% the Ibope of Record.

In 2022, the two must make changes. She will continue to command the My Woman Who Orders picture and will bet her chips on more animated pictures. Faro also wants happier formats and without so much “crying”.