Fátima Bernardes denies Eduardo Bolsonaro’s fake news live

Fatima Bernardes took advantage of the “Meeting” this Tuesday (28) to deny a fake news in Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL). The federal deputy shared a fake print of the program that said experts were against Christmas recipes at the end of the year. “Fátima Bernardes is different, she will not spend Christmas with her family“he joked.

The altered images implied that Fatima discussed the cancellation of Christmas and the temporary “outings” of detainees at the end of the year. As shown by the presenter, the true GC was about songs that marked audience life and discussion for app drivers.

She lamented that the deputy and son of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has replicated the disinformation. His post was deleted from Twitter.

“Unfortunately even the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro shared. The stripe has a different color, the letter is not the same font, it completely changes the context. We discussed the right of application drivers, then it starts that I wouldn’t spend Christmas with my family because I’m against supper and the lie grows in a way,” he declared Fatima.

“The name of it is crime, it’s not a joke, gossip, it’s a crime and it has to be punished. We help by not sharing false news. Check. Don’t fall for these lies, it confuses people, it interferes with the work of serious people”, he added.

The presenter, finally, indicated the work of news checking agencies for viewers to verify the information shared on social networks.

