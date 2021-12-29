Federal Revenue finds more than 1 ton of cocaine in the Port of Santos | sea ​​port

Federal Revenue teams located another 1.2 ton of cocaine at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, this Tuesday afternoon (28). According to the g1 , the drug was hidden in two different loads, which would go abroad.

According to the Revenue, the loads were selected for verification through objective risk analysis criteria, including non-intrusive inspection using scanner images.

The first shipment of cocaine was located in an orange juice shipment destined for the Port of Valencia, Spain. During the action, the scent dog Uruk, from the Federal Revenue, signaled positively for the presence of drugs, and hundreds of tablets of the narcotic were located, which totaled 736 kg.

The second seizure took place in a cargo of crystal sugar, bound for the Port of Tema, in Ghana, on the African continent. On that occasion, there was also a positive indication of the nose dog. Another 504 kg of cocaine was found among the load.

All intercepted drugs were sent to the Federal Police Station in Santos, which will continue with the investigations. No one had been arrested until the last update of this report.