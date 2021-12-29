Felipe Neto ends up dating Bruna Gomes by phone

Santa Claus brought an unwanted gift on the 25th. Bruna Gomes announces that Felipe Neto has ended their five-year relationship over the phone. “Without having a frank, mature and honest conversation as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sorrows, storms and calms”, wrote the 26-year-old youtuber, who has 5.6 million of followers on Instagram and was born in Tubarão, Santa Catarina.







Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes separated at Christmas Reproduction/Instagram Photo: Playback / Instagram

Felipe Neto also spoke in a post signed by his advisor: “Felipe thanks everyone for their affection and concern, to those who have been following his work for years and who truly root for his happiness, well-being and mental health,” he wrote.

“On behalf of the entire team that is with Felipe, we ask you not to invent or believe in theories and stories about the breakup.”

Felipe walked away from social media yesterday without explaining why: “I need everyone to respect, stay away and let the things that have to happen, happen.”

Called a “cookiemaker” for the mystery, YouTuber countered: “In my stories I’m talking to my fans who care about me. If you’re neither, I’m not posting for you, goddamned c*ll people cete”.