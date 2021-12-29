Fenerbahçe shows interest in signing Gabigol – Flamengo

Turkish club contacted representatives of the attacker, but did not officially look for Fla

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, and executive director, Bruno Spindel, are in Portugal trimming the last few corners to announce the team’s new commander. While planning for the next season is in full swing, players from the squad are attracting interest from other clubs, such as Gabigol, who was approached by Fenerbahçe, from Turkey.

The information was initially disclosed by the uol sport. According to the portal, the Turkish poll was made directly to representatives of the shirt 9. However, the conversation that began with the striker’s staff did not evolve into any official proposal or search for the red-black board.

Please note that, according to the newspaper mirror, another team is interested in having Gabigol. Newcastle, from England, would like to sign the player on loan from Fla.. According to the publication, Mais Querido would be willing to give up the attacker for six months, if the value of 17 million euros, that is, R$ 107.9 million at the current price, were included in the agreement for the sale in the middle. of 2022.

While the English do not present a model for negotiation, Rubro-Negro continues to have the 9th shirt for the 2022 season. Like the rest of the squad, Gabigol enjoys vacations and will re-present to the club on January 10th, at the Training Center from the Vulture’s Nest.