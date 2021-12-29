FGTS review could release a hefty sum for workers in 2022

Among the most debated topics and currently receiving more focus is the revision of the FGTS. This is because the aforementioned action impacts thousands of workers across the country.

In this sense, since 1999, the Referential Rate (TR), used for monetary correction of the fund, does not follow inflation, so as to cause losses to the worker.

In light of this, the review, in short, requests the replacement of the TR by another index that properly corrects the amounts deposited in the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) as inflation advances. Good examples of references that can take the place of that rate are the INPC or IPCA.

However, the application of this replacement is up to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which in turn, postponed the judgment to 2022. Thus, despite the delay for a decision, more workers can file the lawsuit and benefit.

Who can benefit from the review?

In short, any worker who worked with a formal contract at some point after 1999 can file a lawsuit and benefit from the readjustment. It is noteworthy that any worker who had a balance in this period may have been harmed by the use of TR.

However, it is necessary to clarify that workers who maintained a certain regularity, that is, redeemed little of the fund’s values, and remained in one job for a long time, may benefit more.

However, the search for professional assistance is valid, in order to certify that the review will be advantageous and will generate a good return.

In the case of a decision in favor of workers in 2022, the action can release a hefty sum of R$300 billion, which can give, on average, R$10 thousand per person whose assets were harmed by the Referential Rate.

However, it is clear that the amount received by each worker will vary, as this issue depends on certain factors. In other words, the amount granted to each person will depend on the volume of deposits in the account, the value of the salary, the length of time the money remains in the fund. In general, the calculation varies greatly.

To facilitate this process, workers can rely on a free tool available on the LOIT FGTS page. When accessing the site, simply submit your FGTS statement and the benefit amount will be automatically calculated.