Fighter is shot dead in São Gonçalo; family accuses the PM | Rio de Janeiro

Posted 29/12/2021 08:57 | Updated 12/29/2021 09:22 AM

Rio – A 19-year-old boxing and muay thai fighter was killed this Tuesday at Morro da Jaqueira, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. According to information, Vítor Reis de Amorim was at the bar with friends, when he was shot. The young man’s family accuse military police of shooting at the young man and say there was no confrontation when he was shot. The PM denies it.

According to the family, the young man tried to flee to protect himself when he heard the shots, but witnesses said that the police were shooting at him. Vítor Reis’ father, Vanelci Ferreira, stated that the shot hit his son’s back and that he was a working boy.

“My son never lost a fight, but he lost his life to the police. The police arrived and shot. Of course, anyone who hears a shot will run. They shot him in the back with a rifle and my wife was even humiliated by the police, they pushed her away . My wife didn’t know he was shot and asked to see him. At that time, the police said: ‘if you want to see a child, make another one,'” Vanelci told the ‘Good morning Rio‘, from TV Globo.

“There was no exchange of fire at all. They are unprepared, because a trained policeman doesn’t do what he did, shoot in the back. They have to do their job, but if they surrendered my son, he wouldn’t be dead, because they wouldn’t go find nothing wrong with my son,” added the father.

Vítor Reis was rescued by the police and taken to the emergency room in São Gonçalo, but he arrived dead at the scene. Valneci said that the police withheld the information that the son was already lifeless. “At the hospital I asked the police what had happened and they tricked me. ‘We shot him in the shoulder’ and it was a lie, it hit him in the stomach.”

The spokesman for the PM, Major Ivan Blaz, denied the version given by his father. “The police informed that they were in fact attacked and there is a confrontation, according to reports of the occurrence. There was an escape from the criminals who attacked the police. Shortly after the confrontation a pistol was found and the young man was also found,” he told the ‘Good morning Rio‘.

According to Blaz, the medical report indicated that the shot that hit Vítor was in the chest and not in the back, as the family alleges. “There was a verbal clash between the police and the young man’s family, but some information given by the young man’s father is not true. The shot fired, according to the medical report, was in the chest. There was no transfixation, that is, it did not pass through the back . So the shot hit him head on.”

“The police report was made at the Civil Police headquarters and now we are going to have an investigation by the Niterói, Itaboraí and São Gonçalo Homicide Precinct (DHNISG) and the Military Police Internal Affairs is also in the case.”

According to a note from the PM, a pistol, ammunition and a radio communicator were seized at the scene of the incident. The others involved fled to the interior of the community. The spokesman said police did not say whether Vítor had these items. “This was not presented by the police. In fact, what was said is that after the attack and the armed confrontation, the criminals fled to the interior of the community, leaving Vítor and the pistol on the ground.”

Blaz stated that the Military Police is constantly investing in training. “We are starting another round of training in low light confrontations so that we can have greater accuracy in these moments. We know that situations are complex”, said the spokesperson, who added: “You can’t shoot when there are innocents on the way. You can’t shoot when there’s this possibility of error. Logically, we take into account that these police officers are already experienced, they already know how to deal with this reality, even this garrison is already there. a few years there at the 7th BPM. It’s a successful garrison, has a large number of arrests at the expense of the number of injuries. So, it’s a very positive behavior for these police officers. But of course, in this case we need to have the expert analysis.” .

tribute from friends

This Tuesday afternoon, Vítor’s friends gathered to ask for justice and support the family. “He was a talented boy, a top athlete on our team. His dream was to be a fighter and I embraced that. His dream was mine,” said Mestre Romildo, Muay Thai teacher at the PVRT academy, in São Gonçalo.

“He was always a very quiet boy, very silent. He arrived at CT [Centro de Treinamento] and it was in his corner,” said a teammate.

Vítor’s last fight of the year was scheduled to take place this Thursday, in Araruama, in Região dos Lagos.