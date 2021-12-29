“filed” by Mancini, midfielder receives surveys and has a future planned at Grêmio

Little used in the final stretch of the season, the young man is in the crosshairs of European football; President Romildo Bolzan took a stand on the issue

THE Guild moves in this final stretch of the year with an eye on the next season and has been going through a series of changes. After relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the Tricolor Gaucho knows that it will suffer a decrease in revenue and works to reduce costs. At the same time, the direction is looking for reinforcements to qualify the cast for 2022.

In recent weeks, some departures have been confirmed, the majority of players outside the coaching staff’s plans. In addition, Grêmio needs to be concerned about the overseas interest in cast jewelry. After negotiating the right back Vanderson like Monaco, from France, the Tricolor has one more young at overseas sights.

“Shelved” by coach Vagner Mancini in the final stretch of the 2021 season, the midfielder Fernando Henrique has been the target of polls backstage. According to the website Globoesporte.com, the 20-year-old midfielder was consulted by a representative on behalf of the Brentford, from England, and from the Midtown, from Denmark.

The defensive midfielder, who played 17 matches for the professional squad in the year, most of which until the month of July, is also the target of the Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, which has already made an onslaught and maintains interest. THE City Group it’s the Celtic, from Scotland, also signaled throughout 2021 that they are following the player.

Despite the interest of a number of clubs, the tendency is for Fernando Henrique to remain in Grêmio. The president Romildo Bolzan Júnior stated that the midfielder is in the squad for next season and should receive more opportunities. At the moment, the board is satisfied with the alternatives for the cast position.