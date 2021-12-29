Film Critics Recommend Series Released In 2021 Worth Watching | open scene

That scene that doesn’t leave your head, the photograph that impresses because it is so beautiful, or that performance that leaves us with goose bumps. There are many reasons that lead us to keep in our hearts our favorite series, isn’t there? 🤩

Doing that retro of the year, you can already answer: what are your favorite series of 2021? If you want good nominations, in a year marked by many debuts in the streamings, in the Open Scene podcast, film critics Max Valarezo, Mikannn, and PH Santos elect the titles you liked the most this year and give you good reasons for marathoning all of them right now. 😃

“An animated series that caught my attention. It comes at a time of several series, that so-called deconstruction of the hero, of the superpower, what a superpower would do”, comments PH.

“A series of 12 episodes, with Renata Sorrah, Giovanna Antonelli, Dan Stulbach. Brilliant cast. It tells the story of three women, initially, and a fourth woman enters, at different stages of life, in relation to age and ‘success’ . They begin to contest in their own way what they are living and what they lived,” PH details.

🎬 Mare of Easttown (is on HBO)

“It tells the story of a detective from a small town. She basically knows everyone. We see what it’s like to try to solve crimes in a city where everyone knows everyone else. The professional and the personal starts to get very mixed up”, says Max .

🎬 Only Murders in the Building (is on Star+)

“It’s a crime investigation/comedy series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. It tells the story of three characters who live in the same building. They don’t know each other, but a crime happens in their building. fans of real crime podcasts, they decide to band together and try to unravel the murder themselves, and in the process record this in their own podcast,” describes Max.

🎬 Lupin (is on Netflix)

“What a fun series. It’s a crime, robbery and mystery series, talking about Arsène Lupin, who is that famous thief from Casaca. There’s the character of today, who is a big fan of Arsène Lupin, and becomes a thief like him to try to exonerate his family of a false accusation,” says Mikannn.

“It’s a documentary series, based on Ivan Mizanzuk’s ‘Project Humans’ podcast. One thing that’s cool about this investigation is that new elements emerged. It had more episodes, which came after new revelations. It’s an investigation into the disappearance of a boy named Evandro, on the coast of Paraná, in the 90s. It was a case that generated a lot of public conversation”, highlights Mikannn.

