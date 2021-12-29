Find out what numerology says about love in 2022 for you

Want to know what the predictions are for love in your life in 2022? Numerology can help you with that, and more: give tips on which paths to follow to hang out with the person you like or find one to call your own – if you like, of course!

For this, Calculate your Personal Year 2022 on the Year Map here. Then come back here to read the predictions that the numerologist Yub Miranda made for your number this new year.

PERSONAL YEAR 1: this year, you have more chances to live special moments in love. This is a great time to meet someone and start a new romance. Play yourself!

PERSONAL YEAR 2: you will have love to give and sell, but the year can also be marked by more sensitivity. The tip is to spend more time with your loved ones.

PERSONAL YEAR 3: romanticism will be in the air! The tendency is that you want to hang out more with your love and make programs that will yield a good laugh. Play yourself!

PERSONAL YEAR 4: the trend is that you’ll want to spend more time with crush in 2022. If you’re single, you’re likely to want to have a serious relationship this year.

PERSONAL YEAR 5: is a great year to experience more, travel more and meet friends more. 2022 should be invested in time to enjoy and be with the ones you care about.

PERSONAL YEAR 6: it’s the year of the DR! In fact, it’s great for resolving differences through conversation. It’s up to you to make 2022 a year of tranquility and love.

PERSONAL YEAR 7: sincere mode should be activated in 2022. Which is great if it’s compromised. Also, there are more chances of finding someone with a taste similar to yours.

PERSONAL YEAR 8: it’s a year to put your life in order and fulfill some desires in love. Take the opportunity to enjoy different dates or travel with the mozão to some popular place.

PERSONAL YEAR 9: you tend to be quieter and have less time to crush. But it’s okay. More understanding people should have your attention this year.