Finlands blows up Tesla not to spend nearly R$130,000 in exchange for batteries

Some people lose their minds about having problems with computers and smartphones, but cars are always a more sensitive subject — and expensive. So it’s somehow understandable that, after spending thousands of dollars on a 2013 Tesla Model S, the owner of one of these cars in Finland wanted to blow up his car when he found out that repairing it would cost another US$22,600 — something in the range of BRL 127,000 — to buy a new battery.
And maybe it was the best option — before the car caught fire, as it happened on other occasions. The car, which ran 1,500 kilometers without any problems, had the defect a few weeks ago and, when faced with the cost of repair, Tuomas Katainen decided that there was no longer any salvation. One used car on the same model in Finland costs around R$ 269,700.
Katainen delivered the vehicle to the Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät, an explosion specialist, who recorded the entire process, and it wasn’t enough just to install an entire system with 30 kilos of explosives, too put a doll inside, with the face of Elon Musk, CEO of the manufacturer.
“I’ve never had so much fun with a Tesla!” said the owner of the car at the end of the show.
Despite the frisson surrounding the joke — which already has more than 4.6 million views on YouTube — there are reports of a Tesla owner who was surprised with the same exorbitant price for the drums, but who managed to get the piece for US$ 5 thousand (~R$ 28 thousand) at a third-party store.
And you, what did you think of the Finn’s decision? Leave your impressions!